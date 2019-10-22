X

fire alarm for Android

By droemer veranstaltungstechnik Free

Developer's Description

By droemer veranstaltungstechnik

This app contains a unprecedented functional scope. Have you ever wanted to trigger a fire alert? In real live, it's prohibited. Firefighting operations costs money. However, with this app you will be able to make this experience via your smartphone.

Choose between different fire alarm box models. Destroy the glass with a light tap. Press the alert button. Subsequent, you will hear a fire alarm in the style of european ISO 30404. Use the fire detection control unit (FCDU) to switch off the alarm and replace the glass.

Your knowledgement will increase, and you are prepared in case of emergency.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release October 22, 2019
Date Added October 22, 2019
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping