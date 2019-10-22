This app contains a unprecedented functional scope. Have you ever wanted to trigger a fire alert? In real live, it's prohibited. Firefighting operations costs money. However, with this app you will be able to make this experience via your smartphone.

Choose between different fire alarm box models. Destroy the glass with a light tap. Press the alert button. Subsequent, you will hear a fire alarm in the style of european ISO 30404. Use the fire detection control unit (FCDU) to switch off the alarm and replace the glass.

Your knowledgement will increase, and you are prepared in case of emergency.