findervest is the new platform for startups and investors to meet:

* Startups find suitable investment for their next financing round

* Investors identify exciting business ideas to support

* Quick & easy: matches can chat with each other immediately

* User-specific suggestions

* Optimal search results through customisable filters

* And on top: completely free

Auflistungs-Sternchen sind Geschmackssache.*

Our mission is the democratization of access to capital and investment opportunities!

FOR STARTUPS

Forget about time-consuming cold calls and emailing pitch decks! With findervest you present your startup directly to decision makers and can therefore impress potential investors with a professional profile.

Through the in-app chat function you are able to get in touch immediately after a successful match.

FOR INVESTORS

Forget about touring trade fairs and sifting through unmanageable crowdfunding apps! With findervest you can discover exciting business ideas that match your portfolio, investment volume, stage or industry.

The key business data is displayed on each profile, constantly updated, and always at your fingertips.

ALL IT TAKES IS THREE SIMPLE STEPS:

1. Fill in a form, upload a picture, and get going!

2. Match with partners in a familiar fashion: click on profiles to get more info & swipe right if it is to your liking!

3. Immediately chat after matching!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release January 15, 2020
Date Added January 15, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
