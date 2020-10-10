Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

find my car - parking finder for iOS

By HUI HANG ZHONG Free

Developer's Description

By HUI HANG ZHONG

With this parking app you will never forget where you parked your car again!

"Find My Car" remembers where you parked as a point on the map, and lets you add an image to make it even easier to find your car.

Download now the Best Car Locator App in the iOS App Store!!

Q: How to use?

A: After parking your car, press the "Park Car" button and your location will be saved. When you later need to see where you parked your car, you can open the app and view it's exact location.

Highlight Features:

- Take a picture of the parking location

- Set an alarm for metered parking

- Share parking location with others

- Map Options

- Manual Park / Unpark

- and more...

Just save your location when you park, and Find My Car will help you track your car in most efficient and amusing way.

Download Now!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Free
Find the best places in town and the information you need to get there.
iOS
Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Free
Join drivers in your area and share real-time traffic & road info to save time and gas money.
iOS
Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
The ultimate transit app for complex cities.
iOS
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Oman Pixel

Free
Application enable user to see land plans and Google maps both at the same time.
iOS
Oman Pixel

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now