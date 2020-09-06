New version for Android 4.x - search for 'animals plants open' in the store.

Know about life around you and improve your biodiversity awareness.

Depending on your current position, the anymals+plants app delivers to you which species inhabit your surrounding.

(As sources over 6 million sightings are available!)

You are also able to log and share your observings.

Further information about the species is provided by a direct connection to the corresponding Wikipedia article.

If you do not get enough species, it is time for you to help making biodiversity data better for everyone by logging species on a search basis:

you can also search the species catalogue by the name of the species. It is possible to search worldwide or within a local range.

If the position-dependant guide to nature is not of your taste, you can easily create your own guide and share it with others.

We hope that this software can bridge the skilled observing community with a rapidly growing smartphone market. Such an active community could highly increase the input of current local biodiversity information into GBIF with huge benefits for the scientific community.