Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

filmlinkr for iOS

By Leaded Sky Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Leaded Sky Studios

Ever wondered if Rambo was connected to Sex and the City (spoiler - Brian Dennely was in Meet Monica Velour, whch also starred Kim Cattrall!), or Citizen Kane is linked somehow to Home Alone? Well...this it he app for you!

With a quick shake and a tap you can discover random film connections for your entertainment and perhaps even source material for the local pub quiz!

Using graph database technology, filmlinkr find connections between films in an instant. You can either search from over 200k films or shake the phone for a random film.

Powered by TMDB for the films catalogs, there's more filmlink's out there then you'd believe!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now