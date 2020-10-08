Ever wondered if Rambo was connected to Sex and the City (spoiler - Brian Dennely was in Meet Monica Velour, whch also starred Kim Cattrall!), or Citizen Kane is linked somehow to Home Alone? Well...this it he app for you!

With a quick shake and a tap you can discover random film connections for your entertainment and perhaps even source material for the local pub quiz!

Using graph database technology, filmlinkr find connections between films in an instant. You can either search from over 200k films or shake the phone for a random film.

Powered by TMDB for the films catalogs, there's more filmlink's out there then you'd believe!