fieldservice for Android

By CALIATYS SA Free

fieldservice aims at helping you digitalizing your maintenance and data collect activity.

Thanks to the tablet app, your technicians access their workorders including the details of the operations to perform (hardware id, the location, and other data required by the intervention). Attached to each workorder, forms define the process the technicians must follow and the data to collect (numbers, text, signature, photo, file, choices...).

fieldservice is a highly configurable system. You are totally free hand on the forms design thanks to the designer provided.

The fieldservice web app lets your dispatchers monitor the processing of the workorders, schedule the next ones and have a view on the data collected. A document engine let your generate documents and reports (PDF, MS Word, Excel) based on the collected data.

Contact us for more info and to get your own fieldservice environment.

fieldservice is provided by Caliatys, a subsidiary of Air Liquide group.

What's new in version 1.15.0

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.15.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
