fsquote is the tool to manage quotations, works follow-up & data collection

Thanks to the tablet app, your technical sales engineers create quotations based on the embedded product parts catalog, join documents to their projects and share information with your customers.

Your technicians will also use the tablet app in order to check their planning and access all the information they need to perform the engineering works. In addition, you may design forms in order to create installation check lists for instance.

The fsquote web app lets sales engineers, dispatchers and assistants monitoring the different projects, assigning the works to the different technicians, and checking the technicians's timesheets.

Contact us for more info and to get your own fsquote environment.

fieldservice.squote is provided by Caliatys, a subsidiary of Air Liquide group.