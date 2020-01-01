X

Fendcer is a next generation application for influencers & advertisers.

Fendcer make easier and more secure the connection and relationship between influencers and places or brands managers

Fendcer for Brands & Places

Develop your business, Create an offer, Find your perfect match with a true influencer verified and certified by Fendcer or connect with your usual Instagram partners to increase your profitability, Spread the world with your contents or define a target audience, Use our secure payment system

Fendcer will make your life better!

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.36

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

