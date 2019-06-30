X

Accurate and easy loss measurement. This App serves for calculating the grain loss during combine harvesting. It helps you avoid losses, calibrate loss control, as well as optimally adjust your combine harvester. If you want to use this App, you need a loss control pan made by Feiffer Consult. How it works: Threshing losses are collected during combined harvesting using a loss control pan. Read out the number of lost grains from a simple counting scale or weigh them using a pocket scale. Input the result in the App feiffer grain. On the basis of the specific yield, the TGWs, and the combine harvester parameters, the loss values will be calculated exactly. This App is a universal tool for all crops and all combine harvester configurations. The result is calculated in %, bushel/acre and $/acre. This app is freely available and does not require any In-App-purchases.

