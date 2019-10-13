Read exciting romance chat stories! Explore featherfall's huge library of professionally written fictional stories.

It's like you're watching somebody else's messenger app texts.

Subscribe for unlimited access to all of our stories for the duration of your subscription.

- Weekly subscription is charged at $2.99 every week after the free trial period of 3 days.

- Payment is charged to your iTunes Account when you confirm the purchase.

- Subscriptions will automatically renew within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

- Subscriptions can be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings.

- Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription.

By using featherfall, you agree to our

Terms of Use: http://www.elixirapps.io/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Terms-Of-Service.txt

Privacy Policy: http://www.elixirapps.io/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Privacy-Policy.txt