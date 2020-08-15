Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

favorite videos back in hindi for Android

By kRapp Free

Developer's Description

By kRapp

favorite video back for all cartoon lover who miss there favorite cartoon characters.

- app is available in Hindi.

- favorite video app has numbers of video for all cartoon lover.

- favorite video app layout and design is very user friendly and every one love it.

- app has school cartoon masti, unlimited fun and new videos collections.

- latest cartoon chutan battan episodes are available.

- app is updated time to time and new cartoon videos are added.

DISCLAIMER :

The content (images , videos and icon) provided in this android app is hosted by Other Website and available in public domain. We dont upload any videos to those websites or not showing any modified content. We make the application just to collect and summarize for lovers of the cartoon .

Note: Kindly report to them or Send Email, for any violation purpose.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now