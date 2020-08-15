favorite video back for all cartoon lover who miss there favorite cartoon characters.

- app is available in Hindi.

- favorite video app has numbers of video for all cartoon lover.

- favorite video app layout and design is very user friendly and every one love it.

- app has school cartoon masti, unlimited fun and new videos collections.

- latest cartoon chutan battan episodes are available.

- app is updated time to time and new cartoon videos are added.

DISCLAIMER :

The content (images , videos and icon) provided in this android app is hosted by Other Website and available in public domain. We dont upload any videos to those websites or not showing any modified content. We make the application just to collect and summarize for lovers of the cartoon .

Note: Kindly report to them or Send Email, for any violation purpose.