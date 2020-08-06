Sign in to add and modify your software
Learn Persian with authentic videos. Practice your listening with real, engaging Persian TV shows, music videos and more.
Don't understand a word? Simple click it, and you'll get a dictionary lookup, grammar break down, and example sentences. No frustrating dictionary search required.
Our complete content library is subtitled in Persian, come with a full transliteration and an English translation.
FEATURES
- A large library of authentic Persian-language content, including videos, music and books.
- Subtitles in Persian & option for romanization.
- English translations of all sentences.
- Ability to lookup any word, and get an explanation, including of the grammar form.
- Thousands or professionally recorded word pronunciations.
MEMBERSHIP
You can access a small part of our content for free. To access to the full library, you need to purchase a subscription. If you choose to do so, it will be charged to your iTunes account. Active subscriptions will be auto-renewed 24 hours before the expiry date. You can manage subscriptions from Account in iTunes after subscribing. You will also be able to cancel the auto-renewing subscription from there at any time.
