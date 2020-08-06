Join or Sign In

farsi.school for iOS

Developer's Description

Learn Persian with authentic videos. Practice your listening with real, engaging Persian TV shows, music videos and more.

Don't understand a word? Simple click it, and you'll get a dictionary lookup, grammar break down, and example sentences. No frustrating dictionary search required.

Our complete content library is subtitled in Persian, come with a full transliteration and an English translation.

FEATURES

- A large library of authentic Persian-language content, including videos, music and books.

- Subtitles in Persian & option for romanization.

- English translations of all sentences.

- Ability to lookup any word, and get an explanation, including of the grammar form.

- Thousands or professionally recorded word pronunciations.

MEMBERSHIP

You can access a small part of our content for free. To access to the full library, you need to purchase a subscription. If you choose to do so, it will be charged to your iTunes account. Active subscriptions will be auto-renewed 24 hours before the expiry date. You can manage subscriptions from Account in iTunes after subscribing. You will also be able to cancel the auto-renewing subscription from there at any time.

Terms: http://farsi.school/terms

What's new in version

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

