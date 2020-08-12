farm.io is new trending io game on large land with many strategies.

Hit resource bases and gather food, stone and wood in order you build you own farm.

You can also gather production goods (stone and wood) by destroying others farm.

Upgrade you age, gun and items in your farm.

Your most important goal is to build windmill which produce energy which is equal the your score. For this reason, build your windmill in safe area.

Be careful, your enemies will attack you and your farm in order to stop your growing. You need to design your farm strategically safe and undestroyable.

Farm items in this farm.io game;

- Food: Eat food (food in your inventory) to regain your health.

- Armor: It defence your farm by obstruct others. Your enemies must destroy them in order to pass them.

- Spikes: It defence your farm by giving damage to others. Your enemies will die after some touches to spikes.

- Windmill: Your most important item in order to make score and go up in leaderboard.

- Mine: Mine is so important because you need stone to build other items and stone can be found rarely.

Try to survive as much as you can in this farming io game and have the biggest farm on land.

No Lag and no performance problem. Smooth gameplay with this farming game.

You can play everywhere (no matter online or offline).

Your reviews are valuable for us in order to improve and update farming .io game.

We are eager to reply your reviews and develop your wishes.

Have Fun!