A social network for family. Connect family and family members via TV, mobile and web platforms.Provide a complete cloud service and life style for family and connect time, generations and family members.It's also a innovative e-commerce platform for selling products among TV, mobile and web platforms.Family members can buy and suggest products for each other and accumulate bonus points in family account.Users can also have lottery chance after they buy products to get huge shopping discounts.Lottery chance of huge shopping discounts and bonus points can attract members to buy products from our platform again and again to maximize the sales of products.