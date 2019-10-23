Famegear is a new way of socialising along with shopping. Share your talent exhibits and challenge other talented people. Win over new fandom and get famous just in a days time. Buy yourself or gift a dear one almost anything with nearly zero price money.

select an item you want to buy

form a group with your friends

allocate points to the offer

get more points by uploading talent exhibits and do challenges

redeem the offer when you are happy with discount amount youre getting on the price.

Post your talent exhibits in photo or video format.

Stage space for each talent exhibit is only 24 or 48 hours. Go high or try new.

Home tab is your private world of sharing. Only contacts and your favourites postings are shown in the Home.

Video tab contains all the public talent exhibits posted by all the users of the app.

Talent rating meter shows the public feel about the talent exhibited in the post.

Fvmergear fab icon contains the navigation menu bar of our app.

Ongoing Challenge tab shows your current challenges happening.

Activities tab shows list of your videos which having challenge activity like challenge requests or challenges made and how many times video is used in challenge.

History tab in challenge shows the outcome of your past challenges.

Offers page contains the shopping world of our app.

Primary offers list is the special gifts list that you can choose to receive from us.

Active offers gives current list of items you choose to buy.

Available offers gives a list all the items available for the user to buy.

History tab in Offers page shows the purchases you made.

Use famegear to:

Share your talent exhibits to get into lime light quickly. Our platform is for almost instant results. Any talent exhibit stays for a maximum 24-48 hours of time after the upload.

Upload talent exhibits in video format that are within 3 minutes duration or a maximum file size of 50mb. One exhibit at a time can be upload.

Follow your favourite stars. Watch and rate their talent in the videos. Share and help them get famous. View points are awarded for watching their videos.

Share your art-of-living talent, your way of enjoying life, with your close ones and followers by posting them privately. Your phone contacts are the only friends youll have in our app, to maintain better security and to avoid unnecessary contact with strangers.

Gain points by uploading talent exhibit videos and also by watching and encouraging other talented users of the app.

Challenge other talent exhibits with your own ones. Challenge is the quickest and sure shot way to gain points. Either win or loose, you gain points. Win, you get fame and award points. Loose, you get experience and appreciation points.

Redeem points to buy the products exhibited in our Offers page. Forming a group with your friends and allocating points to the offer you wish to avail is the best and fast way to get more discounts in the limited time period. And moreover, stock may run out if you lag in collecting points.