set the pretty snow wallpaper app as live wallpaper to decorate your phone. downloads pretty snow wallpaper from our store page. we have the best collection of snowfall live wallpapers. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection for your smart phone so, check the breathtaking image for your smartphone background, and you will fall in love with your mobile phone again because of snowfall live wallpapers. the wallpaper contain a picture free live snowflake wallpaper, you can see falling snowflake in winter landscape. perfect for happy holidays season.

the snowflakes that settle upon our sleeves and scarves during a snowstorm have more variations in shape than you might think. theres the classic snowflake, a flat plate with branchlike, dendritic arms. some look like hexagonal prisms; others like hollow pencil-shaped columns or tiny needles. we tracked down two ice experts to help answer the question. scientists use the term snow crystal more than snowflake. a snow apps crystal, as the name implies, is a single crystal of ice. snow hill. a snowflake is a more general term; it can mean an individual snow crystal, or a few snow crystals stuck together, or large agglomerations of snow crystals that form puff-balls that float down from the clouds. a few facts about snow crystals: they are formed from water vapor that condenses directly into ice inside of clouds. snow livewallpaper. they take shape as water vapor molecules from cloud droplets condense and freeze on the surface of a seed crystal, and patterns emerge as these crystals grow. the seed crystal itself forms on a tiny particle, like a speck of dust in the air, which serves as a base for ice growth. snowflakes are not created from frozen raindrops. liquid water that freezes in the atmosphere as it falls to the ground is actually sleet.

feature:

no ads

1 amazing cinematograph live wallpaper for your phone!

hd wallpapers compatible with 99% mobile devices

note:

this live wallpaper has been tested on latest devices

bear in mind, this type animation in wallpaper is called cinematograph which may not appeal to everyone so don't blame the app.

in case you don't like the effect and not satisfied, please kindly uninstall the app within 2 hours and your order will be refunded automatically.

we do not issue refund outside of store