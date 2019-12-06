All participants should bring their College ID card.

All participants must bring the print out of the registration confirmation mail.

Anna University dress code must be followed (t-shirts, jeans strictly not allowed).

Both online and spot registration (visit www.falcon18.in)

Each participant can register for at most 4 events excluding paper presentation.(We will not be held responsible for clashes in your schedule)

Judges decision will be final for all events.

For Transport details please visit www. falcon18.in

All rules and instructions must be followed meticulously.

Spot registration will be allowed till 9:30 AM.

Please switch off your mobiles while entering the college premises.