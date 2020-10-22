Join or Sign In

fake chat with Elssa : call & video - prank for Android

By choayb marzoki Free

Developer's Description

By choayb marzoki

do you love fake call from Elssa, to make a cute chat with Elssa and prank your friends toys with a amazing call video Elssa, fake caller with Elssa is a simple application directly to kids with a smpile design, So just choose your methode to call Elssa, we added multiple choise for you, it easy to start calling or call video or make a live chat with your Elssa hero.

If you like chat cat with Elssa and, Now this app fake call Elssa can you prank your freinds, and make a wonderful surprise to your family, you have a list of contacts can you make calling voice or live chat video with many charaters toys with his number phone like call marinnet or cat noire and his super kwams hero.

Fake chat and call with Elssa is a simple application directed to fans Elssa and all age, it very easy to used just choose your option calling and create a wonderful discussion chat cat with Elssa with fake video calling and live chat with manu contact hero of Elssa or black cat.

How to use Fake Caller with Elssa :

* Run the application and wait a moment

* Choose your option to make fake call with Elssa

* You have a simple calling with amazing desing for you

* Can you use live chat cat or fake call video or calling voice

* Simple question in live chat cat just choose your question and send it.

* Fake Video call we are used the Camera to live chat cat Video wtih Elssa.

* Start the live video yourself and make a real live chat with cartoon characters.

* You have more than 10 contact to call & chat with all.

* Amazing design to all age and wonderful color.

* Enjoy with this application and make prank to your friends.

WARNING:

This app directed by "Fans" And it's not Official. If we infringe copyright, let us know and will be removed as soon as possible.

Thank You !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
