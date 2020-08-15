Join or Sign In

fake chat call squishy toys prank for Android

By devoneonline

Developer's Description

By devoneonline

"Are you squishy games fans? This application is very well suited for you for all smooshy mushy fans.

This Application is Call to squishy toys and unicorn squishy fake call on your phone, Today you can prank your friends and joke with them, Connect to 3D Squishy DIY toys fake chat by clicking on the fake chat button and have fun with your friends.

Chat with squishy princess - fun game App to simulate chat conversations, Have fun with your friends, making them believe that you are really talking to squishy prank.

Surprise your friends and let them think like you're getting a real call.

We make this application to simulation a fake chat messenger with a fake call and video call, we add option to start live with your squishy squishy, to look a real chat messenger live, all this just for prank your friends or your family to make a fake chat with favorite stars squishy call to be a real chat, we design this application for all age

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
