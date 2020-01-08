this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary granny.

after opening the app you can choose from the videos and audios for video and voice calls respectively.

after doing this you can just schedule the call after a time of your choosing.

you can also enjoy a simulated granny chat.

the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.

So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.

Disclaimer:

This app is for fun, made by fans and for fans. All copyright, trademarks, images, product names, logos, and brands appearing on the app are the property of their respective owners.