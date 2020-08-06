Join or Sign In

fake call from jake poul+vidio+chat for Android

By mactop Free

Developer's Description

By mactop

Here is an application for Flogger jake poul Warm welcome To the best app ever to simulate unlimited calls from Jake the Paul and his brother know Jake P is one of the best vloggers in the the world application ever to reproduce boundless calls from Jake the

Paul and his bro logan

Features :

> you can make fake audio call or fake video calling with fake call.

> you can set the timer of the call

> you can Make video call with camera

> you can Make really chat write every things.

* Call j paul offline

* Offline chatting with Jake P.

* You can make live call with j paul

* Easy to use.

Instructions:

* Get the j paul call simulator for free.

* Open the j paul calling app and click start to simulate the Paul Jak call.

* Select a time when you want get fake call and talk to Jake P.

* Wait a littel bite and you will receive a call from Jake P.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
