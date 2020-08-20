Hello everyone, we present to you this fake call/chat with catboy app to make some funny prank call.

This app was designed to simulate fake chatting with catboy to make a prank to your friends and let them believes that you have contact with catboy.

feature:

Disclaimer:

Note that the application is only for fun, also to please all fans of catboy.

This is unofficial application that nothing is real, it's only an imitation of calls and chat that allows you to simute calls and chat.