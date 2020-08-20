Join or Sign In

fake call from cat for Android

By NERMIN Free

Developer's Description

By NERMIN

Hello everyone, we present to you this fake call/chat with catboy app to make some funny prank call.

This app was designed to simulate fake chatting with catboy to make a prank to your friends and let them believes that you have contact with catboy.

you can simulate unlimited calls with fake chat / video call catboy, without any charge it's totally free.

feature:

- This fake chat game allows you to produce conversation simulations with catboy.

- persuade your friends and family that you are making a call to catboy, and the test is a video call with him. This is an awesome prank ..

- fake chat / videocall is a fun chat game for all fans of catboy.

- download fake calling prank and create a happy atmosphere to have fun by making fake calls.

This prank application allows you to make a simulated chat and also allows you to send and receive fake videocalls & prank messages from catboy. So Surprise your friends and let them think like you're getting a real call with him.

Disclaimer:

Note that the application is only for fun, also to please all fans of catboy.

This is unofficial application that nothing is real, it's only an imitation of calls and chat that allows you to simute calls and chat.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
