fake call and live chat video with nastya-prank for Android

By Enjoy-calling Free

Developer's Description

By Enjoy-calling

Like Nastya call video and Chat (Prank) is a simple and profissionel application to make call video with your Idol like nastya chat call

and fake video call with a simple live chat, Enjoy calling Like Nastya video calling with easy way,

feel free and download this like nastya Game video call for have fun with friend.

Funny Call from Nastya - Fake Cal application to accompany your days at your leisure.

when you feel lonely and boring then entertain yourself with a fake call from NASTYA vlog.

Get and download this application for free. You will feel how close you are to NASTYA vlog.

NASTYA is a fictional and amazing character

this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite vlogers

This app is for fun, made by fans and for fans

calling kids Nastya it a prank and is not an official app, just for entertainment and only for joke.

like nastya game Call Features:

- Fake call vlog simulation from like nastya

- Fake Call at the press of a button, or have it delay and call you at a specified time!

- Chat with your Hero

- Video Call With your Idol

- many other Funny trick to call, enjoy yourself!

Note:

- This app is intended for entertainment purposes only and does not provide true calling functionality.

- We provide fake call screen apps, which do not make any real calls.

- This app is made for prank only, and it is unofficial.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
