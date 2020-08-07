Join or Sign In

fake call Captain Henry Simulator_prank for Android

By Calling_Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Calling_Apps

This fake call Video Captain Henry & Danger Chat Simulator_prank is just fake call from princess land and a fake calling app allow you to get unlimited

calls and video calls from danger henry.

fake call from this captain henry-danger video call simulator you can set fake call by selecting duration from the time

list in the games for boys and for girls user interface and wait until the time expired to receive fake call

from the henry danger answer the captain call and have fun with friends.

Are your ready to play with your friends and have fun with them?

join us guys and get your free fake call from captain henry danger your best hero danger.

Wooow I get a video call from henry danger super hero trick. This application is extremely enjoyable

to play with companions and companions

So its time to all captain henry the danger games lovers it's your time to simulate free calls from super henry , the simulation

henry on your device , using this captain henry danger call simulator and henry captain danger call simulator you can customize a call

from henry danger the captain and you can talk with henry dangers & friends on your mobile phone to enjoy an have a amazing time with

your family, kids & friends.

How to Get a free call from henry danger :

- Chose calling Captain henry

- Wait a moment then you will recive the call from henry Captain danger

- Enjoy with how deep is your love ringtone accpet the call to hear the hero voice

- you can also have fake Call and video call whith your hero Henry the danger Captain

Disclaimer:

This Application is just a Prank call, does not have a real incoming call feature - it just a simulated incoming call.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
