(:wellcome:)

=:This professional makeup editor and selfie editor, Choose your favorite colors of lips and blusher, then draw your eyes,teeth whitening. What an amazing you! Beauties, lets makeup! Touch up your selfies with our quick and easy features and get great results.

=:Take beauty selfie with our camera.It has different levels of smoothing, toning, and also removing temporary imperfections such as pimples and blemishes. Get Insta Beauty today and share your beautiful photos on FacebookSnapchat,Instagram and Twitter

=:Face Blemish Remover will do the hard work for you easily. All you need to do is select areas with blemishes, dark spots, marks or pimples and the app will remove it completely.

=:It will give you a natural retouched treatment without affecting your skin color. Face Acne Remover photo editing tool works on all skin tones and complexions to remove those face pimples and imperfections to give the most natural look.

=:Face Blemish Remover also comes with Skin Smoothing option to make the skin smooth flawless and natural. The face detection feature clears and smooths only the face skin rather than applying filter on entire photos.

=:main Features:=

:+ Face Blemish...........

:+ Acne Remover...........

:+ Pimples remove one touch...........

:+ Remove Black Heads, Dark Circles...........

:+ Wrinkles removal...........

(:Thank You:)