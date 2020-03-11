Fabuloso has quotes from the worlds greatest leaders and thinkers will motivate and inspire you. This application is intended to motivate you to achieve your goals. Includes quotes about life, happiness, attitude, opportunities, dreams, relationships, leadership, business, career, money, achievement, success etc

Fabuloso has the power of motivational sayings and other inspiring quotes as they allow you to get focused and gain new motivation within a few minutes. These great inspiring quotes shall help you to focus on your goals, aims and will allow you to realize what is really important in life, such as relationships and having a vision.

Chuck Norris rightly said, If you want to achieve something in life, you just cant allow yourself to sit back and hope that things will fall into place. Youve got to make it happen.

+ Large number of quotes

+ Display a new quote daily

+ Simple and Beautiful UI

+ Share via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Email and many more

+ Personalize - Fully control the look of your application. Choose from multiple background images option

+ Download your favorite quote and save as a wallpaper