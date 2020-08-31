Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This is the official f-cell Stuttgart Conference app. f-cell is an international event for hydrogen and fuel cell experts taking place annually in Stuttgart, Germany. To access the app you need your participants code, which will be generated upon your conference registration at Xing Events. Use this app for information on the conference program, workshops, exhibitors and to connect with other participants before, during and after the event.