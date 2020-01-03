X

ezguard for iOS

By Wizelink Free

A unique, flexible and scalable way of controlling your security services patrol.

Making use of a mobile phone, you can now collect your patrols' checkpoints data. ezguard is a real-time control solution enabling controlling and monitoring patrol activities easily, enhancing your customers confidence with low deployment cost.

Please note that once installed, our app requires registration with our backend in order to operate.

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 4.0.35

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
