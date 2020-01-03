A unique, flexible and scalable way of controlling your security services patrol.
Making use of a mobile phone, you can now collect your patrols' checkpoints data. ezguard is a real-time control solution enabling controlling and monitoring patrol activities easily, enhancing your customers confidence with low deployment cost.
Please note that once installed, our app requires registration with our backend in order to operate.
