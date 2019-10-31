X

ezfinda for Android

By Saalsoft Free

Developer's Description

By Saalsoft

Using the internet for promotions and marketing is one of the most effective ways to reach people. EZFINDA is for everyone with a business, a product, an event or an offer. In other words EZFINDA is for everyone promoting or advertising everything. You will attract customers and give yourself the best opportunity for success using this platform.

We help to display your products and services to a large audience all in one place. Our highly trained and professional staff is here to help you get setup and get your business moving right away. We promote your businesses in a simple, effective and affordable way. A consumer wants a product or service you provide? We guarantee they will find you here on EZFINDA! We also update our audience with various events happening around the country to keep them informed.

If there is a deal at your business people need to know right away! EZFINDA is your #1 choice in generating new leads for your business. Online promotion is not about sending an email to your client base. It takes a strategy that targets every touch point and EZFINDA takes care of this from beginning to end. We are innovators, and we build relationships.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release October 31, 2019
Date Added October 31, 2019
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping