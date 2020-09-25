Join or Sign In

ez100 for iOS

By Easy Hundred Free

Developer's Description

By Easy Hundred

We are a one-stop online restaurant supply store and have served restaurants in over 40 states. We offer diverse selective restaurant supplies & equipment at WHOLESALE prices for you to choose from. FREE delivery for orders over $500.

Running a restaurant can feel like a tough challenge. Weve stayed committed to providing quality supplies & equipment and high-grade services for restaurants and helped them save cost, effort, and time.

EASY ORDER

Purchase supplies & equipment at your fingertips.

TRACK YOUR PACKAGES

Stay up to date with your delivery status.

ONLINE SUPPORT

Get problems solved ASAP.

We are currently serving disposable supplies, janitorial products, dry food, seasoning, and management system equipment. Register on ez100.com to get updates on new categories coming soon, plus daily deals and limited-time offers!

Contact us at

Website / ez100.com

TEL / 212-888-8999

Email / support@ez100.com

WeChat / ez100com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.24

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.24

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

