X

eyeson for iOS

By VisoCon GmbH Free

Developer's Description

By VisoCon GmbH
Advanced Video Conferencing Solutions: video-calls, video-meetings and webinarsWhether you make one-to-one VIDEO-CALLS for spontaneous face-to-face communication, schedule VIDEO MEETINGS for effective online collaboration or participate in WEBINARS: use the full potential of communication and collaboration across distances and benefit from a scalable and future-proof solution. SIMPLE ACCESSOur patented single-stream-solution is easily accessible via web browser or app and across different devices (desktop, smartphone, tablet).SEAMLESS INTEGRATIONUse our pre-designed UIs for a quick integration into your system. The solution, of course, can be adapted to meet your individual needs and requirements.SECURE PLATFORMOur solution offers you state of-the-art environment for secure and confidential business communication.FEATURES Messaging Document Sharing Analytics Recording Slide Presentations Screen Cast Responsive Customized Payment Data Back+ DYNAMIC API: Seamlessly reflecting your existing processes and workflows

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.5

- bugfixes and usability improvements

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added October 11, 2015
Version 2.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping