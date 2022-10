Exhibbit is a virtual exhibition platform, that enables visitors to explore, share and purchase artworks in a suite of photo-realistic 3D galleries. The power of an exhibition is its ability to tell a story.Exhibbit gives this power to gallery owners, agents and artists, allowing them to engage art collectors in an immersive online exhibition experience.Collectors can use exhibbit to view artworks presented together, in the context of an exhibition.They can share their exhibition link along with a personal message, and if interested in an artwork make contact with the gallery owner directly. Gallerists, Agents and Artists can curate, publish, market and their exhibitions using Exhibbit's share tools. A single account can have multiple galleries each with their own exhibition running. It is easy to create personalised invitations to an exhibition by sharing a particular view from the exhibition using Snap & Share. All hosting is provided by Exhibbit.VERSION 5 RELEASED DECEMBER 2014Exhibbit is a solid and well proven platform providing an easy management system for the curation, publishing, marketing of art exhibitions. There are four different sized galleries to choose from and two Plans.The basic Curator plan has one ongoing up-datable exhibition from $5USD per monthCurator Plus galleries start at $15USD with the ability to curate and store multiple exhibitions. Opening dates can be set and the gallery embedded within your own website.Custom galleries are made to order.Discounts are offered for six and twelve month terms. HOW TO MOVE:Navigation around the gallery is achieved by;Holding and pushing one finger up or down the screen to move forward and back. Holding and then dragging one finger left and right will rotate left and right. Two fingers will slide you up and down, right or left. Tap on an artwork or a thumbnail image in the Catalogue, to be moved to it.Tap on an artwork and hold, to view information about the selected artwork. Tap the Exhibition arrow in the bottom right-hand corner to view other current exhibitions. FEATURES: Colour walls Artwork shown at correct scale Compare artworks together View detail in a single move Tap an artwork to move to it Tap Catalogue images to move around the gallery Take a Tour of the exhibition View exhibition title, artwork pricing, size and medium Share your view of the exhibition to social networks and email Inquire about and buy artworks Artwork title and info on wall Archive of exhibitions and selection directory Password security Video Link out Video in gallery E-commerce link