post your positive messages and share your volunteer activities

Positive thoughts, uplifting photos, and good news can be found everywhere and every day. examenlife encourages everyone to spread the love! Did someone or something make you smile? Did a new song make you feel like dancing? Did you support or attend a charity event? Post it!

A job rsum reveals your for-profit career journey, but a volunteer rsum reveals your non-profit character journey! examenlife wants you to be proud of the time, passion, or donations you've given to charities, nonprofits, or any tax-exempt organizations.