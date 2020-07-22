Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

examenlife for iOS

By Matthew Cole Free

Developer's Description

By Matthew Cole

post your positive messages and share your volunteer activities

* social media

Positive thoughts, uplifting photos, and good news can be found everywhere and every day. examenlife encourages everyone to spread the love! Did someone or something make you smile? Did a new song make you feel like dancing? Did you support or attend a charity event? Post it!

* volunteer rsum

A job rsum reveals your for-profit career journey, but a volunteer rsum reveals your non-profit character journey! examenlife wants you to be proud of the time, passion, or donations you've given to charities, nonprofits, or any tax-exempt organizations.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.10

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 3.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now