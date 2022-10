On the basic of the Game 2048, 2048 evolution (Evolve2048) evolves boring digital graphic elements into pictures with interesting themes ,and brings the game a fun experience.2048Evolve20482048Come on!Slide your fingers to bring two same buildings together and evolve them! You will have an extraordinary experienceChanllenge for high scores! It is too hard to stop!The game features:* simple theme graphic elements;* classic gameplay experience.