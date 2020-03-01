X

evim for iOS

By Ideco Free

Developer's Description

By Ideco

Download the essential and most secure visitor management app for a seamless visitor registration experience.

Evim is the leading Electronic Visitor Identity Management system trusted by residential estates, office parks or organisation who do not compromise on security and safety.

With over 12,000,000 visitors securely processed to date, evim is designed to streamline your visitor registration process and ensure an effortless experience on arrival.

Once you have registered, this app will allow you to:

- Protect your personal information

- Schedule and invite your visitors

- Receive fast track gate passes

- Receive notifications when your visitors arrive

- Accept or decline entrance

- Stay in touch site specific announcements

- And much more from future upgrades

When the site has implemented the evim scanner at their security check points, you can be assured of a professional, seamless and safe registration process that ensure visitor records are kept without any risk to your personal information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0.1

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 6.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping