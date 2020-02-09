Everybodee is a user-driven application to report and display current events on a map. We came up with 14 different events that people normally attend and assigned a color to them. When a user looks at our map, they will see dots scattered in an area to symbolize a live event. Dots erase after 1-hour has passed. A user can click on each dot to check out user uploaded descriptions, pictures, or video clips of the events.

We value your privacy and safety:

--We only require a made up username, age range, and sex to create an account. Your phone number is used to confirm you are not a robot.

--We will never disclose your live location. Users will only see reports you drop on the map.

--You can go anonymous and not share any identifiable information.

Be in the know.

--Users report the event and not businesses.

--Confirm whether or not an event is worth attending.

--More advisories coming soon to keep you informed on public information and alerts.

--Know what is going on in any city!

Stay informed, share event info, or quite simply get lost in seeing how the other side lives it up. We're all one community reporting!

DISCLAIMER: Everybodee is a social network. This means that by default we share your location only when you make a report to the ENTIRE user base. Please take your safety and well-being into account always prior to making a report. We highly advise that reports are not made in personal private locations, such as your home or work place, where other users can predict locations where you will commonly be. We also encourage you to use the 'Anonymous' function as much as possible to ensure your safety. The user accepts all risks and liabilities when making reports.