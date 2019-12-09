The idea:

Due to the diversity of social events in civilized societies ... and the desire to gain the time spent searching for sources that meet the customer's perception of the occasion and the saving of money by providing many service owners and goods in one place whose prices vary to suit all segments of society ... (Event & Wedding & Engagement & Reception & Birth & Success & Graduation - Conferences - Exhibitions - Festivals) in one place and create a spirit of competition between service & product owners to offer the best at a price, Touch Target.

Target groups:

The Applicants serve specific categories (women and men - families - students and students in universities and institutes - companies - ministries and agencies).

Application goal:

Facilitate customer search, time and money by providing a platform of services and products provided including prices, offers and information needed to communicate with service and product owners, and other things that the customer wants to know and determine the most appropriate in terms of available budget and time and service expected and the right place to establish his suit and all Things related to the occasion.