escape roomCat's Seahouse

I found a lovely house ran by a cat when I was playing near the beach......

Specials

It is totally FREE

Automatically saving progress

Hints will help you out if there's a deadlock

It is the best choice for you during your leisure time

Abundant puzzles

Fancy scenes

Challenging puzzles

Elegant music effect

Strategies

To tap anywhere in the screen

To observe items carefully

To pay attention to suspicious places even if you thought it was easy

This classic escaping game is full of challenges, if you like to play puzzle games and take brainstorm, you have to try this game. Don not miss it if you enjoy puzzle games. Hints were designed to help you at anytime if you need. But we ensure you will have a pleasant experience!