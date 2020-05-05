Join or Sign In

escape room:Cat's Seahouse for iOS

By di zhao

escape roomCat's Seahouse

I found a lovely house ran by a cat when I was playing near the beach......

It is totally FREE

Automatically saving progress

Hints will help you out if there's a deadlock

It is the best choice for you during your leisure time

Abundant puzzles

Fancy scenes

Challenging puzzles

Elegant music effect

To tap anywhere in the screen

To observe items carefully

To pay attention to suspicious places even if you thought it was easy

This classic escaping game is full of challenges, if you like to play puzzle games and take brainstorm, you have to try this game. Don not miss it if you enjoy puzzle games. Hints were designed to help you at anytime if you need. But we ensure you will have a pleasant experience!

What's new in version 2.0

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
