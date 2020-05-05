Sign in to add and modify your software
escape roomCat's Seahouse
I found a lovely house ran by a cat when I was playing near the beach......
Specials
It is totally FREE
Automatically saving progress
Hints will help you out if there's a deadlock
It is the best choice for you during your leisure time
Abundant puzzles
Fancy scenes
Challenging puzzles
Elegant music effect
Strategies
To tap anywhere in the screen
To observe items carefully
To pay attention to suspicious places even if you thought it was easy
This classic escaping game is full of challenges, if you like to play puzzle games and take brainstorm, you have to try this game. Don not miss it if you enjoy puzzle games. Hints were designed to help you at anytime if you need. But we ensure you will have a pleasant experience!