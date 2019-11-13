Privacy & Control for all your Digital Content

The patented solution to was it opened, was it forwarded, who has it now?

Control your important content after its been sent. Force acceptance of your unique terms and conditions at every opening.

Track who views your content, when and where through multi-tiered recipients, and if you suspect a breach, vaporize your content entirely.

Share Anything with Anyone using your Enviie Virtual Envelope - once inside an enviie virtual envelope, your content is sent with privacy via mobile app, desktop app, website and by traditional email, text message or social media.

Your Content Stays Private : Before opening enviie, the recipient must agree to your unique terms and conditions. Once agreed, the enviie envelope opens, your content can be viewed and you are notified of every action. You will know your shipment has been received, who, where, when and every time it is opened.

What once took days to do, with agreements and NDAs going back and forth is now just a click away, with the same protection and legal standing.

Track and Control your Content

With enviie, the contents of your virtual envelope are tracked and every activity is reported to you either through the mobile app, desktop app, website, email or SMS.

Each shipment lets you set unique options to stop or allow downloads, expiry dates, stop or allow forwarding and much more.

If at any time you dont want the recipient to access your shipment, simply Vaporize your envelope in real time, even while the recipient is viewing the contents.

Sensitive files and content are uploaded into your repository, creating a central hub for all your confidential data and materials from which they can be sent on any platform from any device to any device.

A truly flexible way of sending your files and staying in control and informed about every opening.

Enviies viral proliferation enables retailers, marketers, advertisers and sponsors to share their branding information to targeted audiences, or run a campaign to grow your user base, then every view and forward of your content is tracked, captured and reported. Every share and view of your campaign is a new and harvestable email address.