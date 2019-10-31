ensam is the official app of Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. It is a content-rich service offering latest updates and news about the on-going work of the Prime Minister, his government and his party.

Highlights of ensam App:

Receive the latest news and updates.

Share breaking news: Stay in the loop with important updates, and use Facebook, Whatsapp, Email and text messaging to spread the word to your friends.

Get the facts on the governments accomplishments through infographics.

Find events: Track whats happening near you and get there on time with full map integration.

Find out how the work of the party and government is helping people and transforming Mauritius.

Your chance to Interact with the PM through feedbacks and surveys.

Download the app and get the latest updates anywhere, anytime!

You can access the app even as a guest without entering your phone number.