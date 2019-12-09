Make your corporate knowledge go where you go whenever you want with enaio, the document and workflow manager for on the road. The app allows a quick and easy access via tablet/iPad and smartphone/iPhone to the data stored in your ECM software enaio online and offline.

Secure, flexible, comprehensive

The app is your mobile entrance to the world of enaio: the ideal digital platform to manage information and business processes in your company. From now on, you can access up-to-date documents, relevant information, workflows and other notifications anywhere.

As a modern knowledge worker enaio offers you the possibility to access knowledge, share knowledge and make decisions while traveling. With the app your ECM goes where you go: on trips, customer appointments, service calls among others completely secure. Naturally, the data transfer is encrypted.

How does the app work?

Usability first: The app offers you a comfortable and performant access to your ECM system:

- Inbox for subscriptions, follow-ups & workflows

Via subscriptions you receive updates on documents and processes according to your specifications. In the inbox you get complete access to your subscriptions as well as follow-ups.

- History

Looking for documents you recently edited? You will find them at a glance in the history.

- Queries for documents

Via saved queries you can easily access and use your information pool whether you are looking for information about customers, specific projects or current contracts.

- Full-text search

With enaio full-text search you can access the entire knowledge base of your company. Find information in your ECM quickly and easily: in clearly organized hit lists with additional metadata.

- Functions to record documents

enaio mobile is a fully-fledged part of your document and index data management. Record information while on the road and integrate it into your ECM? No problem! Take pictures, or create and edit documents with your installed word processing program to file them at a specified location in enaio, and much more

- Offline mode

Stay independent in any situation: use enaio mobile in offline mode and take documents, you have added to your favorites with you. Add registers, folders and documents to your favorites and start the offline synchronization. Without an internet connection, you can access your favorites at any time in read-only mode.

How can you use the app?

With use of enaio mobile, you receive access to your enaio ECM System from version 9.0. You will be able to access the free demo system offered by OPTIMAL SYSTEMS from the beginning.

In case you want to use the app together with your own enaio system contact OPTIMAL SYSTEMS or your local enaio administrator.

When using the demo system please note: The data (e.g., images, documents) you are recording is also accessible to other users of the demo system. OPTIMAL SYSTEMS GmbH is not liable for foreign content. All data in the demo system is deleted every night by us. OPTIMAL SYSTEMS is not liable for data loss. Requests for an earlier deletion of the data will be rejected. You can delete your entered data by yourself using the app.

You would like to have the whole enaio package?

enaio mobile can do a lot with the enaio system in the background. Our entire products range with its variety of available clients can do a whole lot more! Experience the whole spectrum of functions and usability - our info material tells you all you need to know. Request our product information today! Our staff is happy to advise and assist you about the possibilities of a mobile extension of your enaio system. Request a live demo today! (LINK: https://www.optimal-systems.de/en/contact/)