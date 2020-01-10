emojam is the worlds first library of music stickers and music GIFs - its like GIPHY but with music and original content we create with your fav artists like Mary J. Blige, Linkin Park, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Ugly God

communication is sooooo important but conveying the right balance of fun and emotions can be challenging or time-consuming words and emojis are useful but they arent as deep + cool as music Whether you are feeling happy, excited, in love, or just sad, weve got an emojam music sticker for that! For example, you havent heard from a friend in a while send him that Tygas Mamacita music GIFs Where you at, Ive been trying to reach you to bring a dose of humor and re-engage the conversation in a fun way

emojam lets you send music stickers and music GIFs for your texts, via our emojam iMessage extension. You can also add emojam music stickers and music GIFs to your videos, via our emojam iOS app.

**BREAKING DOWN SOME COOL EMOJAM FEATURES**

SEARCH

Find the perfect soundtrack for your everyday moments, feelings and reactions, from the world's first library of music stickers and music GIFs! Its all original content.

EXPLORE

Discover whats popping in the culture, top emotional music stickers and music GIFs, and exclusive content from your fav artists.

CREATE MUSIC VIDEOS

Shoot your own emojam music videos, using our music stickers and music filters library, from the emojam app.

Save or share emojam music videos on all apps that accept videos (instagram, snapchat, iMessage, facebook messengers)

TEXT MUSIC BYTES

Turn the sound on and add fun music stickers and music GIFs to your convos, straight from the emojam iMessage extension.

SURPRISES

Real fans get real love. By using EmoJam regularly, you will never miss a chance to win something special from your favorite artists.

Have any questions, comments, issues, ideas, suggestions Shoot us an email at contact@emojam.com!

***emojam loves you as much as Kanye loves Kanye***

PS: its free to use emojam - everywhere, everyday, okurrr!