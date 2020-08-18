emineem best songs 2020 without Marshall Bruce Mathers III (born October 17, 1972), known professionally as Eminem (/mnm/; often stylized as EMINM), is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, record executive and actor. He is one of the most successful musical artists of the 21st century.[2] In addition to his solo career, Eminem was a member of the hip hop group D12. He is also known for collaborations with fellow Detroit-based rapper Royce da 5'9"; the two are collectively known as Bad Meets Evilnternet