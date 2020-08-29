Join or Sign In

elsie for Android

By Curtin University of Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Curtin University of Technology

Elsie is an app for Curtin University students. It offers a mobile portal into your Curtin life, giving easy access to your timetable, academic calendar, unit outlines, assessments, exams, email, teaching contacts, news & events, a campus map and more.

Our team is always working hard to add more features and support as many students as we can. Help us make Elsie even better by sending feedback to the Elsie Project (elsieproject@curtin.edu.au) or via feedback in the app itself.

If youre interested in helping us beta test new features in Elsie, please contact us at elsieproject@curtin.edu.au.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0-prod

General

Release August 29, 2020
Date Added August 29, 2020
Version 2.0-prod

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
