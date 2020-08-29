Elsie is an app for Curtin University students. It offers a mobile portal into your Curtin life, giving easy access to your timetable, academic calendar, unit outlines, assessments, exams, email, teaching contacts, news & events, a campus map and more.

Our team is always working hard to add more features and support as many students as we can. Help us make Elsie even better by sending feedback to the Elsie Project (elsieproject@curtin.edu.au) or via feedback in the app itself.

If youre interested in helping us beta test new features in Elsie, please contact us at elsieproject@curtin.edu.au.