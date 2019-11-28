Finally, a platform that puts you in control
Effortlessly find jobs at exciting startups to global enterprises
Use elbos mobile app to set your work preferences and availability using pick lists, buttons and clicks. Connect directly with all sorts of organisations, whilst managing your profile, interviews and offers all in one place
No job boards, spreadsheet lists, fake jobs, waiting for call backs or CVs. And no recruitment agents, just seriously slick algorithms, and jobs delivered directly from companies, straight to your mobile
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.