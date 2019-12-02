Archdiocese Internet Mission, Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly announce release of ekmdiocese FREE Android Mobile App with 14 Modules. The App is available to Parishioners, Priests, Parish Priests and Bishops. The app supports English as well as Local languages. It is an excellent medium for parishioners to access information from parish on their mobile. Priests can also access all important information about their parish and stay connected with parishioners and co-priests from Mobile

Parish Timings: This is available to Parish Priest and Members. Mass timings and other liturgical events of all week days. The intent is to make this information available to members instantly, including that may have changed after the previous Sunday announcements

News Bulletin: Each parish can upload their news. Diocese may edit and publish to parish or Everyone. Diocese can also publish news to everyone or priests and parishes. The intent is to create a media platform to reach out to everyone instantly.

Parish Announcements: This is available to Parish Priest and Members. This will cover all parish announcements as well as marriage banns. The intend is to make this information available to members so that they can access it during the week.

Bishops Programmes: Available to parishes, priests and bishops to view confirmed, public programmes of all bishops. If the appointment is private, it will display Engaged. When a Bishop login to his module, he can add, edit, confirm, decline and view all appointments. The app will sync with the entries done by Secretary. Bishop can also directly call or email from the app.

Catechism: This will display details of catechism students of that particular family. Details include, marks, date if a student is absent in catechism, teacher name and contact details, Class, medium and division. The intend is to monitor children's catechism activities by their parents.

Member Birthdays, Wedding Anniversary & Priest Birthday, Feast: Members can view Birthday, Wedding Anniversary list. They also get list of Priests and Bishops celebrating Feast or Birthday on that day. You can Call, SMS, Email or Call directly from the App. This module is available to Priests and Bishops as well.

Member, Priest Death Anniversary: This will list names of departed priests and members daily. The intent is to make this record so that the next generation knows about the departed members, priests and bishops.

Parish Calendar: This is for parish priests to record parish events and routine tasks. The intent is to help parish priest to keep a tab on his routine tasks from wherever he is and maintain it. It will also help the new incoming parish priest to know the events that he has to follow in that parish

Pastoral Calendar: Maintained by diocese and made available to parish Priest, priest and Bishop. This will record all events of the diocese for the information of Priests and Bishops. Priests and Bishops can know the programmes of the diocese for 3 years

Liturgical Calendar: The app is available to everyone. It will display, daily readings, daily prayers and special liturgical events. This make daily prayers more meaningful, avoid monotony, remind feast of saints and special occasion prayers so that it is available to members during evening prayer as well as on the go.

Family List: List of all Families, grouped into Family Units/Ward for Parish Priest with direct Call, SMS, Email.

Priests List: List of all Priests with updated contact details for Priests and Bishops with direct Call, SMS, Email.

Parish & Diocese Functionaries List: List of office bearers and departmental heads with updated contact details for Parishioners, Priests and Bishops with direct Call, SMS, Email.