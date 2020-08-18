Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

eisedo: Prioritize Your To-Do List & Set Reminders for Android

By Xpo-Online Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Xpo-Online Limited

Inspired by the Eisenhower Matrix, eisedo automatically prioritizes your to-do list tasks based on their urgency and importance.

Now, you no longer have to worry about which tasks to tackle first or which tasks to delegate. Youll know exactly what you need to do and when, so you can focus your time and energy on achieving your goals.

Prioritizing your tasks for you is pretty cool, but it doesnt stop there. Use eisedo to:

- Stay organised on your phone, tablet or desktop.

- Manage your daily to-dos with recurring tasks

- Never miss a deadline with reminders and due dates.

- Easily delegate tasks to your colleagues.

- Group tasks into folders and tackle projects with ease.

- Plan for a business trip, holiday or your weekly shop with checklists.

Reach new heights of productivity with eisedo - the Eisenhower Matrix app.

Happy prioritizing!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now