~eid ul fitr 2020 for Android

By ERT Apps Free

Developer's Description

By ERT Apps

Eid means happiness. Eid Mubarak of the holy Eid ul Fitr to all. For Allah Almighty, Allah has given two consecutive sacraments for the year, one of which is 'Eid ul Fitr' in the month of ramadan and the Eid al-Adha or the Eid of the sacrifice. This app will give Eid ul Fitr, Eid prayers, charity Sadaqa, Fajwale Sadakat, Zakat Rules,eid ,eid ul fitr 2019,eid ul fitr,eid namaz,Ramadan,masail e namaz,eid mubarak.

The Holy Eid ul Fitr comes after the Ramadan celebrations of Ramadan and fasting after Ramadan is celebrated for the holy month of Ramadan. After the Ramadan in the holy month of Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr comes. The history of Eid, the Eid celebration and importance of Islam, the rules for the prayers of Eid ul Fitr prayers, and all the activities of Eid ul Fitr, which are to be excluded, this App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
