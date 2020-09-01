ehorses is Europe's leading horse market and offers you a selection of around 16,000 current horse advertisements. No matter what you are looking for - you will find it at ehorses. There are horses, ponies and foals of all breeds, disciplines and prices.

All functions:

- Search for horses for sale, stallions and riding shares

- Numerous search criteria and sorting options for the search results

- You see data about the horse, photos, videos and characteristics

- Direct contact to the provider

- Location on integrated map

- Watch list for saving selected advertisements

- Recommend advertisements via various channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, email etc)

- Direct contact to customer service by e-mail and telephone

If you are looking for the right horse or you would like to sell your horse to the right person, then ehorses is exactly the right platform for you. In our horse app you will quickly and easily find a wide range of leisure and sport horses of all breeds. Whether it is a top trained dressage horse, a reliable show jumper or an excellent pony for leisure time - in our horse market you can choose from horses of all classes and disciplines. The personal watch list allows you to call up and compare your personal favourites horses at any time and from anywhere. Pictures, videos and important information such as pedigree, level of training, size and much more about the horses for sale help you to an impression of the horse.

If you would like to refer your horse to a new horse friend and would like to make a horse sale, then ehorses offers ideal possibilities in this case as well. With our ehorses horse market you can not only reach potential buyers for horse sales throughout your country, but also abroad. We would like to enable you to buy horses and sell horses from anywhere in the world. The suitable buyer for your horse is guaranteed to be found - uncomplicated and prompt.

You can not only find horses for sale on ehorses, but you can also search for riding shares, classified ads and stallions in our rider app. The practical e-mail search requests notify you as soon as a horse is posted on ehorses according to your search criteria. You are guaranteed to find the right horse.

For questions or suggestions

The ehorses team will be happy to advise you from monday to thursdays between 8:00 and 17:00 and friday between 8:00 and 14:00 at support@ehorses.de or +49 (0)5401 - 88 13 200.