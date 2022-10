**iOS8 currently supported (not compatible with iOS 9)**Spin the paddle to bounce the ball, keeping it inside the eep circle for as long as you can! Sounds simple, yet is somehow punishingly hard..As there's just two of us working on eep as a hobby we thought we'd add more features as more people give it go! 1000 players = Easy & Ultra difficulty levels - DONE! 5000 players = Global Leaderboards (Game Center) 10,000 players = Optimised iPad version 25,000 players = Gyro Rotation controls 50,000 players = Local-multiplayer mode 100,000 players = MULTI-BALL MODE :D Onwards = EEP SUPER DLC (69p for 5 new game modes)Made by Squid Ink GamesMusic by Mitoma